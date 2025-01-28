  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 02:26 GMT
Cody Rhodes was advertised for the go-home episode of RAW to the 2025 Royal Rumble. Before his promo, he was featured in a brief backstage segment with a person he considers a friend. That friend intentionally avoided him in a highly awkward moment backstage.

Cody is laser-focused on the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a ladder match against Kevin Owens. His opponent is where this story lies because last week, Sami Zayn and KO had a very interesting exchange on the mic.

The influence that KO has had on Sami Zayn was evident as he avoided Cody Rhodes in an awkward moment backstage. He simply said, "Good to see you," and brushed past him.

This was a clear moment that proved Kevin Owens' influence over Sami Zayn. There was no logical reason for him to avoid Cody otherwise. As you may recall, KO came out last week and told Sami Zayn that he doesn't resent him for teaming up with Roman Reigns the same way he does with Cody Rhodes.

He also teased the possibility of a WrestleMania main event - hinting that Sami should possibly help him out in the ladder match.

This could have some serious, far-reaching storyline consequences.

Edited by Neda Ali
