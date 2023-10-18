Watch: Cody Rhodes spotted talking to a rising WWE star backstage

Cody Rhodes has been an integral part of WWE since his return last year. He was recently spotted talking to a rising star backstage.

The man in question is NXT star Trick Williams. He defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Championship last month at NXT No Mercy, only to lose the title in a rematch the following week. Williams is considered to be a future main-roster superstar by many veterans.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, was one of the many big names who appeared on NXT last week. The former Intercontinental Champion was the special guest General Manager for the night, and he made some blockbuster announcements.

In a video posted by NXT Anonymus, Cody Rhodes and Trick Williams can be seen having a conversation backstage. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion seems to be explaining something to the youngster. Towards the end, Cody gets up and shakes hands with the NXT star, followed by a hug between the two.

The video surfacing right before NXT suggests that the creative team might have some big plans for Trick Williams tonight.

Cody Rhodes on what he learned from his loss at WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare returned from injury to win the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes gave his best but could not beat The Tribal Chief and complete his story.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed how the loss felt and what he learned from this experience.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling," he said.

