[WATCH] Corey Graves imitates top heel on WWE RAW, fans say he is "spot on"

WWE color commentator Corey Graves imitated former NXT star Ludwig Kaiser on commentary during the Imperium member's singles match on RAW this week.

Kaiser accompanied Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Giovanni Vinci in a segment on RAW. The heel trio was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who demanded Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line this week. But the champion refused and said he would rather defend his gold at SummerSlam.

McIntyre then provoked Kaiser into competing in a singles match, hoping to send a message to The Imperium. The two locked horns in an intense bout during which Corey Graves decided to mimic Kaiser while calling the match.

Like the Imperium member, Graves used a deeper voice to talk slowly as he enunciated each word. WWE fans were impressed with the RAW commentator, and several said he was spot on.

Here's how fans reacted to Corey Graves imitating Ludwig Kaiser on commentary this week on RAW:

Others noted that while Graves was impressive, he should not have carried the act too long. The RAW commentator often divides fans with his antics but certainly leaves them impressed.

McIntyre made a huge return at Money in the Bank last month and immediately set his sights on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Before that, he last appeared at WrestleMania, where he challenged the Imperium leader for the title in a triple-threat match featuring former WWE Champion Sheamus.

Interestingly, McIntyre took it upon himself to drive a wedge between the heel faction by saying that Kaiser should be the Imperium leader and not Gunther. While the group dismissed his idea on the spot, it could leave a lasting impression on the stable.

Drew McIntyre attacked Gunther on WWE RAW

The Scottish Warrior picked up a massive win over Ludwig Kaiser to mark his return on the red brand. However, Gunther and Giovanni Vince decided to attack McIntyre after the match.

The Imperium's plans quickly backfired as the former World Champion recovered just in time to defend himself. He also had help from Riddle, who rushed to the ring to save his friend from the ambush. Riddle helped remove Vinci from the equation, leaving McIntyre to focus on Gunther.

The Scottish Warrior brutalized the Intercontinental Champion at ringside and put him through the announce desk. Drew McIntyre then held the title over Gunther, reminding the champion of his intentions at SummerSlam 2023.

