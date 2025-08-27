[Watch] Current champion mocks Penta with hilarious walk

A current champion mocked Penta at a recent WWE event. The star unveiled a hilarious version of the luchador's iconic walk.The masked man teamed up with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh at a house show in Manchester on August 26. The two teams put forth an entertaining contest for the crowd that ended with the babyfaces emerging victorious.A fan in attendance took to his X/Twitter account to share a hilarious video from the match. With Finn Balor in front of him, Penta did his iconic walk and climbed the turnbuckle to rally the crowd. In response, the reigning World Tag Team Champion did his version of the same, mocking the Mexican star.You can check out the video in the tweet below:Penta is currently feuding with a popular WWE tag teamPenta has been presented as a capable singles star in WWE. However, the 40-year-old is currently feuding with a very successful tag team on Monday Night RAW.The former AEW star's last three matches on the red brand have been singles bouts against The New Day's Kofi Kingston &amp; Xavier Woods and their ally Grayson Waller. He defeated The Aussie Icon on the August 4 edition of Monday Night RAW. The New Day tried to jump the luchador after the match, but he proved to be too smart and took out the former World Tag Team Champions with a dive instead.The RAW star then went up against Xavier Woods on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The New Day member not only lost the bout but also claimed that he had injured his neck after being hit by the Mexican Destroyer. The heel trio of Woods, Kingston, and Waller have since been pushing for the move to be banned.However, after two successful outings, the luchador suffered a setback when he wrestled Kofi Kingston this week on the red brand. The former WWE Champion pinned the masked man after he was distracted by Grayson Waller.The rivalry between the Mexican star and The New Day appears to be far from over. It will be interesting to see how Penta deals with the numbers disadvantage moving forward.