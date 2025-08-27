  • home icon
  • WWE
  • [Watch] Current champion mocks Penta with hilarious walk

[Watch] Current champion mocks Penta with hilarious walk

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:20 GMT
Penta on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Penta on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

A current champion mocked Penta at a recent WWE event. The star unveiled a hilarious version of the luchador's iconic walk.

Ad

The masked man teamed up with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh at a house show in Manchester on August 26. The two teams put forth an entertaining contest for the crowd that ended with the babyfaces emerging victorious.

A fan in attendance took to his X/Twitter account to share a hilarious video from the match. With Finn Balor in front of him, Penta did his iconic walk and climbed the turnbuckle to rally the crowd. In response, the reigning World Tag Team Champion did his version of the same, mocking the Mexican star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Penta is currently feuding with a popular WWE tag team

Penta has been presented as a capable singles star in WWE. However, the 40-year-old is currently feuding with a very successful tag team on Monday Night RAW.

The former AEW star's last three matches on the red brand have been singles bouts against The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods and their ally Grayson Waller. He defeated The Aussie Icon on the August 4 edition of Monday Night RAW. The New Day tried to jump the luchador after the match, but he proved to be too smart and took out the former World Tag Team Champions with a dive instead.

Ad

The RAW star then went up against Xavier Woods on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The New Day member not only lost the bout but also claimed that he had injured his neck after being hit by the Mexican Destroyer. The heel trio of Woods, Kingston, and Waller have since been pushing for the move to be banned.

However, after two successful outings, the luchador suffered a setback when he wrestled Kofi Kingston this week on the red brand. The former WWE Champion pinned the masked man after he was distracted by Grayson Waller.

The rivalry between the Mexican star and The New Day appears to be far from over. It will be interesting to see how Penta deals with the numbers disadvantage moving forward.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications