WATCH: Current champion has a small breakdown after hostile reaction from fans at a WWE event

A viral video recently showed a top titleholder having a minor breakdown after receiving a hostile reaction from fans at the latest WWE SuperShow event in Fairfax. The name in question is United States Champion Austin Theory.

The 25-year-old's current title reign has been controversial, with many in the WWE Universe suggesting that his run with the gold has gotten stale. But others have argued that he is not meant to play the type of heel that he does on SmackDown.

Recently, Theory fuelled this debate with a brief yet entertaining antic at a recent house show. He put his title on the line against AJ Styles, and the fans were completely behind the challenger.

At one point, Theory and Styles climbed adjacent turnbuckles to rally the audience. While fans loudly cheered for The Phenomenal One, they resorted to booing the champion with more energy. Theory heard deafening boos every time he raised his hand and used it perfectly to control the crowd.

Vick @Vick_8122 Assuming LA Knight wins the invitational, I’d like to see him and Austin Theory have a multi month feud instead of a one off



Arguably the IWC’s most loved vs most hated

Ultimately, he descended the turnbuckles and threw a fit near the ring's corner. His reaction drew wild laughter from the entire arena, showcasing his brilliant comedic timing when allowed to perform in his element.

You can watch the full video below of Austin Theory having a minor breakdown below:

The United States Championship match between Theory and Styles ended in no contest. The champion then teamed up with Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson to take on AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, where he suffered defeat.

Seth Rollins busted open in World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SuperShow

While the first title match of the night ended in no contest, the last title bout saw the champion bleed. Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in a grueling main event. He evidently sustained a wound during the match and defeated Balor to retain his gold.

The Visionary's neck, shoulder, and chest were covered with blood while he was celebrating the big win. The pictures from the event went viral on social media, and Rollins took pride in his work. However, the graphic images still left several in the WWE Universe concerned about the World Heavyweight Champion.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here