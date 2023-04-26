[Watch] Current champion stretchered out of the arena after successfully defending title at WWE event

WWE Superstar and current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was stretchered out of the arena after he successfully defended his title at Spring Breakin'.

Carmelo Hayes finally ended Bron Breakker's title reign at NXT Stand & Deliver. Since then, he has been looking for his first challenger. While it looked like it may be Bron Breakker after he attacked Hayes, it was Grayson Waller who emerged as the challenger after winning a Triple Threat bout.

The match itself was enthralling, and Waller proved why he belonged in the NXT Title picture. Waller brought the fight to Hayes and even came close to defeating him after taking out Trick Williams.

However, Waller hurt his ankle when he rolled through the ropes. This allowed Hayes to take advantage and hit a superkick followed by a leg drop off the top rope for the win.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes challenged Bron Breakker to a match at WWE NXT Battleground on May 28 before calling him out. Breakker, however, speared Trick Williams from behind and assaulted Carmelo Hayes.

Breakker then speared Hayes through the stage. Following the vicious beatdown, Hayes had to be stretchered out of the arena.

This assault made the WWE NXT Championship match at Battleground more personal, and Hayes will be looking for revenge.

