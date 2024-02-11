[WATCH] Dakota Kai shares a backstage video with Bayley after leaving Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai took to social media to share a video of her with Bayley after siding with the latter.

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and proceeded to choose IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. This was after she was betrayed by Damage CTRL, as SKY and The Kabuki Warriors turned their backs on The Role Model.

On SmackDown, Bayley addressed her departure from the faction before being interrupted by Kai. She questioned Kai's loyalty before the latter sided with The Role Model and took the fight to Damage CTRL.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old star shared a backstage video of her having a conversation with Bayley. She also sent a short three-word message.

"BayKota 4 eva," wrote Kai.

Check out Dakota Kai's Instagram post below:

Dutch Mantell reacted to Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Damage CTRL's segment

Dutch Mantell has reacted to the segment between the current and former Damage CTRL members from this week's SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the longer WWE stretches out Kai's potential betrayal of Bayley, the more effective it would be.

He said:

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Baykey, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Mantell added:

"This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now and that's how most of the things come together."

As of now, Bayley has found herself backup in the form of Kai. However, Dakota Kai has a history of betraying her friends, as she has already turned her back on Raquel Rodriguez and Tegan Nox in the past.

What are your thoughts on Kai allying with Bayley instead of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.