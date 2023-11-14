[Watch] Damian Priest gets in confrontation before WWE RAW

Damian Priest got into a confrontation ahead of his title match tonight on WWE RAW.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 but still has not cashed in for a title shot. He has teased cashing in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins multiple times but has not pulled the trigger yet. He is currently one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions alongside his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to put the titles on the line tonight against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Ahead of the title match tonight on RAW, WWE shared a new video on social media of Priest getting into a confrontation while getting a haircut. Priest stops the barber and tells him to take it easy before glaring at him in the hilarious video seen below.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE for having Damian Priest lose at Crown Jewel

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Cody Rhodes picking up the victory over Damian Priest at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized the promotion for its use of The Judgment Day member. Russo claimed it was stupid to book Priest to lose a match while he holds the Money in the Bank contract.

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple maths. That is so stupid, bro." [1:05:56 - 1:06:29]

Damian Priest has become a very popular superstar since joining The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if he and Balor are able to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships tonight on WWE RAW.

