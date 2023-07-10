[WATCH] Dangerous wrestling move that drops a man on his head; WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's son, Dewey Foley, calls it out

Some wrestling moves can go too far, and Dewey Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has called out one. The former WWE creative team member lambasted the maneuver on Twitter after it started doing the rounds on social media.

At a recent event for West Coast Pro Wrestling, Titus Alexander faced Vinnie Massaro, defending his West Coast Pro Championship. It was all on the line, but in the end, Alexander was able to come away with the win.

In one of the moments during the contest, Massaro hit Alexander with the Snoring Hammer, a modified version of the infamous Burning Hammer move. The move dropped the wrestler right on his head, and it looked dangerous, to say the least.

The internet rightfully went a bit wild when the video started to do the rounds, but what was even crazier was that the sequence was not the finishing moment of the matchup. The two continued to wrestle even after that, and Alexander won.

Dewey Foley, the former WWE creative team member, reacted to it, saying that if someone was going to attempt murder, it should at least be the final move of the bout. You can view his tweet below:

Dewey Foley left WWE earlier last year

A lot of fans may not know, but WWE had hired Dewey Foley, and the Hall of Famer's son was part of the creative team. Last year, he left the team of his own volition and was not cut. He was serving as a writer for NXT 2.0.

Marcel @MarcelsNirvana Dewey Foley is on the NXT writing team. I wonder what he’s wrote Dewey Foley is on the NXT writing team. I wonder what he’s wrote

Foley had also appeared on the reality TV show, Holy Foley, which was featured on the WWE Network. When the news emerged, he put out a heartfelt message.

"Thank you. I put my freaking heart into NXT/the PC. I learned so much about myself there. Definitely, the most rewarding and gratifying time I had there!"

It remains to be seen if he ever returns to the promotion.

What do you think of the move? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes