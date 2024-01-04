[Watch] Dolph Ziggler gets into a fight with WWE legend's son at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a shocking turn of events, Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) was seen attending NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Not only was seen Ziggler at the Tokyo Dome, but he also got into a brawl with the newly crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay.

Finlay is the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay and the current leader of the legendary Bullet Club. David defeated Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley in a Triple Threat Match at WK18.

The former Dolph Ziggler, who was at ringside with his brother Ryan Nemeth, was confronted by Finlay after his win. This led to a wild brawl, and the two men had to be separated.

Watch the entire brawl here:

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's appearance at a New Japan Pro Wrestling show surprised the entire wrestling industry.

In September of 2023, Nemeth was released by WWE, ending his almost two-decade-long run with the promotion. Ziggler is scheduled to make his in-ring return on January 6th at the World Wrestling Council against Ray González. This will be his first match since leaving the Stamford-based company.

Following Finlay's match, Ziggler addressed the media and hinted at challenging for the IWGP Global Championship. The two men also confronted each other backstage.

