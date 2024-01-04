[Watch] Dolph Ziggler gets into a fight with WWE legend's son at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In a shocking turn of events, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) was seen in attendance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Nic (Ziggler), along with his brother Ryan Nemeth, made their way into the arena before the tag team championship unification match. This was Ziggler's first major appearance since departing WWE in 2023.

Wrestle Kingdom 18 featured a huge Triple Threat Match between Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and David Finlay to crown the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

Finlay, who walked out victorious after a brutal contest, didn't hold himself back from confronting Ziggler, who was sitting at ringside. This led to a wild brawl between the two men before they were separated.

You can watch the entire brawl here:

Finlay is the current leader of the Bullet Club faction. During his match against Moxley and Ospreay, his stablemates, Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin, made their presence felt as they interfered midway through the match.

Known as The Rebel, Finlay is also the son of WWE legend, Fit Finlay.

Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) has his sights on the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

David Finlay's first defense of the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship could very well be against Dolph Ziggler. The brawl between both men continued backstage after their ringside confrontation.

While addressing the media, Ziggler stated that he has a lot of pride in the newly introduced Global Heavyweight Championship. The former WWE Superstar hinted at challenging for the title at some point down the road.

Ziggler's status with New Japan Pro Wrestling is still unknown, and it remains to be seen if he has signed a contract with the promotion. His brother, Ryan, is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

