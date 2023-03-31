[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio accidentally hits Rhea Ripley while crashing WrestleMania Superstore

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley recently crashed at the WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles.

At WrestleMania 39, Dom will face his father Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Ripley, meanwhile, will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title.

During their invasion, Mysterio accidentally hit Ripley with Rey Mysterio's merch, which was caught on camera. While the clip quickly went viral on social media, Ripley took it lightly and simply laughed it off.

Check out the clip of Dominik accidentally hitting Rhea Ripley:

Dominik and Ripley have been feuding with Rey Mysterio for months. The duo have even targeted The Mysterio family by invading their home in the past.

Last week on SmackDown, Dom insulted both his mother and sister who were at ringside.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Charlotte Flair ahead of their match

Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to Charlotte Flair ahead of their title match at WrestleMania.

During a recent promo on RAW, Ripley mentioned that she must beat Flair and prove herself to be the best. The Eradicator added that a win over The Queen would make her the biggest star in the industry. She said:

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania."

Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion and has also held the NXT Women's Title. However, she is yet to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in her career.

A victory at WrestleMania 39 would mark the first title reign for Ripley on the blue brand. She will be in action against Flair on Night 1, however, it remains to be seen if the SmackDown Women's Title match will headline the first night.

