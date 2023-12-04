[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio carried out to the back at WWE live event

Dominik Mysterio was carried out by a fellow WWE Superstar at tonight's live event in Portland.

At the Portland WWE live event, Dominik and JD McDonagh took on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in tag team action. In the end, the babyfaces picked up a big win over The Judgment Day.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio was too exhausted to head backstage on his own. JD McDonagh put the young gun on his shoulder, and carried him to the back in an amusing visual. Check out the clip below:

It has been a while since Dominik picked up a victory in WWE. His last win came over Nathan Frazer in an NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc. It goes without saying that Dominik is one of the biggest heels in pro-wrestling today. His mere presence is enough to garner massive heat from the crowd in attendance.

Dominik has come a long way from being an incredibly bland babyface to one of the biggest on-screen villains in recent memory. As for McDonagh, he had been trying his absolute best to convince The Judgment Day to add him to the group for a long time. Last month, Damian Priest finally acknowledged his efforts and added him to the faction.

