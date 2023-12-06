[Watch] Dominik Mysterio defeats Rhea Ripley

In a surprising turn of events, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley failed to emerge victorious over the NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

It's been over a year since Dirty Dom joined The Judgment Day faction after Mami took him under her wings. The on-screen couple has been a dominant force with having each other's back.

Following the interference from the Women's World Champion, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, young Mysterio managed to beat Wes Lee for the North American title.

In a lighthearted twist, Dom Dom and fellow Judgment Day member faced off, not in the ring, but in a thrilling coaster-catching competition during a recent WWE live event in Munich.

After three failed attempts, young Mysterio displayed impressive reflexes and agility, snagging the coaster and ultimately defeating Ripley in a fun-filled challenge.

Dominik Mysterio rubbed his win in Mami's face saying, "Winner, winner, chicken dinner!" This playful jab prompted The Nightmare to retort with a sharp "Shut up," highlighting their playful rivalry within the Judgment Day stable.

Hall of Famer says WWE can't get away with massive Randy Orton spot with Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of the 14-time World Champion hitting the legendary RKO to The Nightmare.

When Randy Orton returned to Monday Night RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames, Mami came face-to-face with the male star. This led to fans suggesting a potential bout between The Viper and The Judgment Day member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long voiced his opinion on Orton executing an RKO on Rhea Ripley.

"Why? Why wouldn't they do it? Well some people claim that it looks maybe like he shouldn't be hitting a woman, but you can't get away with that, because what about the intergender matches? When there is a guy and a girl wrestling each other? So I don't understand what the problem is. And then you gotta know this, if he hit the RKO you know what it means, it's entertainment."

Only time will tell if WWE has any plans in place for an epic spot between Randy Orton and The Nightmare.

