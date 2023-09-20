WATCH: Dominik Mysterio gets a new tattoo

Dominik Mysterio recently added another piece of artwork as he got himself a new tattoo.

Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He defeated Wes Lee to win the title, marking his first singles championship victory. On the main roster, the 26-year-old is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Taking to Instagram, Kris Kasino Tattoos shared a photo of him working on Dominik's newest tattoo. The WWE star himself took to his Instagram story to show off the new artwork.

Check out Mysterio's Instagram story and his newest tattoo:

Alongside his regular main roster appearances, Mysterio has also been working in NXT. He will be defending the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy.

He is also set to defend his title against Dragon Lee on next week's Monday Night RAW.

Vince Russo believes that Dominik Mysterio doesn't have heel heat with the WWE Universe

Vince Russo recently claimed that Dominik Mysterio doesn't have heel heat with the fans. Rather, the WWE Universe has been programmed to boo the Judgment Day member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Mysterio getting booed has nothing to do with his character. He said:

"We gotta get this straight. We gotta put this out there. Dominik does not have heat, okay? He has no heat bro. Here's what you're seeing. Them booing Dominik is their equivalent of signing along with Seth or singing along with Cody. It's their 'Oh this is part of the show guys. Hey bro, put the beer down. When Dominik puts the mic up, we all gotta boo.' He doesn't have heat bro. He's got no heat. That's a part of the show."

Mysterio and The Judgment Day are currently feuding with the team of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The faction recently tried recruiting Jey Uso but failed to do so.

