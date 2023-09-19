"We gotta put this out there" - Wrestling veteran makes a shocking revelation about Dominik Mysterio's current gimmick (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently made the shocking claim that Dominik Mysterio does not have heel heat.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio earned the ire of wrestling fans when he turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and sided with The Judgment Day. The young star embraced his dark side and started talking trash about anyone who crossed him. In fact, he made life so much difficult for his dad that the masked luchador considered retiring before Triple H drafted him to SmackDown.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Dirty Dom was getting booed because the fans have become programmed to do so at WWE shows. He felt that whenever fans saw Dominik, they just knew they need to boo him, and the reactions have nothing to do with his character.

"We gotta get this straight. We gotta put this out there. Dominik does not have heat, okay? He has no heat bro. Here's what you're seeing. Them booing Dominik is their equivalent of signing along with Seth or singing along with Cody. It's their 'Oh this is part of the show guys. Hey bro, put the beer down. When Dominik puts the mic up, we all gotta boo.' He doesn't have heat bro. He's got no heat. That's a part of the show." [18:45 - 19:20]

Dominik Mysterio faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio came face to face with Cody Rhodes during the opening segment of the show. The two stars engaged in a verbal battle before squaring off in the ring.

The two faced off in a rematch of their Money in the Bank encounter. Mysterio used every trick in the book and even had the support of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at ringside.

However, Cody prevailed once again as he downed his opponent with the Cody Cutter followed by Cross Rhodes.

Do you agree with Russo's opinion of Dirty Dom? Let us know in the comments section below.

