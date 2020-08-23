[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio hits a 619 during training session; sends a special message to Seth Rollins

The kid who made his first-ever WWE SummerSlam appearance fifteen years back, Dominik Mysterio, is set to feature in his first match for WWE at the same event. Dominik Mysterio is slated to face WWE's Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, in a Street Fight in a few hours at WWE SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio hits a 619 during training

While training for his match against Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio spoke about how he feels debuting at WWE SummerSlam. His father, Rey Mysterio, gave him a few words of encouragement before the big fight.

"It's crazy to think that in 2002 you had your WWE pay-per-view debut at SummerSlam against Kurt Angle, and now 18 years later I get to make my debut against Seth Rollins, but you know what? I'm nervous, I'm real nervous... I'm ready, I'm excited. I'm ready to go,"

Rey Mysterio, being the proud father he is, replied to Dominik Mysterio, boosting his confidence before WWE SummerSlam.

"You've been training, you've been training hard. You've been going hard, doing it, you know? You should feel ready, and it's good to feel nervous, it's good. I know you're going to kill it, I know you're going to kick some a$$."

Dominik's message to Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio can be seen delivering his father's signature move, the 619 to a fellow wrestler he is training with. After the move, Dominik Mysterio said that he is bringing the fight to Seth Rollins on Sunday.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE debut is set to take place in a few hours at WWE's second-biggest PPV of the year. The storyline between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio took flight when The Monday Night Messiah attacked Dominik's father.

Seth Rollins drove Rey Mysterio eye-first into the steel stairs, injuring him. To avenge his father, Dominik Mysterio kept attacking Rollins, blindsiding him every week. When Rey Mysterio returned from injury, he challenged Seth Rollins to an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

At the PPV, Seth Rollins again drove Rey Mysterio eye first into the steel steps, popping his eye out of his socket.