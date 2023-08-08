WATCH: Dominik Mysterio posts a wholesome video with Rhea Ripley, sends out a social media message

Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to post a wholesome video of him hugging Rhea Ripley.

Over the last few months, Mysterio and Ripley have bonded well as Judgment Day stablemates. The two are usually in each other's corner during marquee matches.

Taking to Instagram, Dirty Dom posted a video featuring himself and Ripley. He also sent a short message to the Women's World Champion, claiming that it was her who made him film the TikTok video.

"Mami made me do it! @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's wholesome video:

Finn Balor recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's romance

Finn Balor recently admitted that he is a bit puzzled by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's romance.

Speaking with SEScoops, the former Universal champion claimed that he and Damian Priest have discussed Dom's relationship with Ripley. However, Balor isn't too keen on interfering in the relationship and sent his best regards to the two. Balor said:

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mEGdNbpzQf Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat

In recent weeks, Ripley and Mysterio have taken over WWE NXT. The Eradicator was also in Dom's corner when he defeated Wes Lee to win the North American Championship.

At the Great American Bash, Ripley played a vital role in Mysterio retaining his title in a Triple Threat Match against Lee and Mustafa Ali. During the match, she even hit the Riptide on the former North American Champion.

