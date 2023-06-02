WATCH: Dominik Mysterio receives flowers at recent WWE event

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, irrespective of whether he is hated or loved. His pairing with Rhea Ripley has received a lot of attention. While he is popular, though, it's usually Ripley who receives most of the attention when the two of them are out. Now the star himself got some flowers at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

At Night of Champions, while Rhea Ripley had a championship match against Natalya, the rest of Judgment Day was also there. They didn't have a match at the event, but as it turns out, they were naturally busy over the week, thanks to the PR events that WWE held.

In one of the events, Dominik was presented with a bouquet of flowers while he stood and clicked pictures with a number of fans who came to meet him.

The video of him receiving flowers can be seen below.

b🐿 @rheashorror dominik mysterio truther 4 life 🖤 dominik mysterio truther 4 life 🖤 https://t.co/U7VMVTz2Ee

The star looked quite happy to be there at the Night of Champions event and was shaking hands with people there while clicking pictures.

Tommy Dreamer named Dominik Mysterio among the top hated heels right now

Tommy Dreamer opened up on the youngster during a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio. He spoke about the biggest heels in wrestling now, naming the four people he felt were up there.

"So you have three people actually because you're talking about Kenny Omega, right then and there, that is at, and honestly wanting, the 2023 heat factor. I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great."

Dominik Mysterio is clearly doing things right as a heel in WWE for the moment, and it remains to be seen what he does next.

What would you like to see the young WWE star do next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes