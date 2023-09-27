Watch: Dominik Mysterio refuses to sign autographs for WWE fans alongside 35-year-old star

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently refused to take pictures and sign autographs for WWE fans alongside Bronson Reed.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dirty Dom faced Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship. The two men gave it their best with the title on the line. Interestingly, the 26-year-old star retained his title over Lee without Rhea Ripley being on his side, who is out of action due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed went into action against Alpha Academy member Otis. The 35-year-old star emerged victorious over the former RAW Tag Team Champion with his Tsunami finisher.

However, before heading to the Red brand show, Reed and Mysterio shared a vehicle, and a hilarious video of a conversation between fans and WWE Superstars has resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, Dominik Mysterio and "Big" Bronson Reed came out of a car to collect their bags. Some wrestling fans wished that the North American Champion would take a few photos and sign autographs for them.

Well, Dom didn't shy away from playing a heel persona in the parking lot, and straight-up refused to share a moment with fans before WWE RAW.

WWE makes a special announcement for Dominik Mysterio's upcoming title bout

Dom Dom was slated to defend his NXT North American title against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy this Saturday. However, the Stamford-based promotion released Ali from his contract on September 21, 2023.

Hence, on the latest episode of NXT, WWE held a fatal-four-way match to decide the number one contender for young Mysterio's title. Among Trick Williams, Axiom, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Lee, Williams won the bout.

Since Lee attacked the Judgment Day member backstage, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced that the 28-year-old star would be the Special Guest Referee for the NXT North American Championship match at No Mercy.

It will be exciting to Dirty Dom defend his title against Trick Williams for the first time, with his rival being a referee in the ring.

