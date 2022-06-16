[Watch] Drew McIntyre hilariously imitates Brock Lesnar on The Bump

Brock Lesnar's run as the Money in the Bank holder was memorable for one reason...the briefcase boombox.

After winning Money in the Bank, Lesnar would appear on television with a revamped briefcase that looked like a boombox. He would carry the case over his shoulder and jam to it with his entrance theme.

The briefcase would later go on to be displayed on the set of WWE's The Bump, an item that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spotted during today's episode. The SmackDown star decided to replicate The Beast Incarnate's boombox jam in hilarious fashion.

AEW Champion CM Punk has had high praise for Brock Lesnar

The Money in the Bank boombox was a prop that showed Brock Lesnar's great inclination towards having fun.

Despite most of his time in WWE being portrayed as an angry monster, he's a fun-loving, and energetic guy. AEW World Champion CM Punk went as far as to tell ESPN that he views Lesnar as a sweetheart, calling him a pleasure to work with.

"I don't want to ruin his image. I think he's a f---in' sweetheart," CM Punk said. "This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, 'Hey, if you need any help.' I'm always kind of a standoffish guy. It's hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He's just a great guy, I think."

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on RAW or SmackDown since dropping the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. With Reigns taking plenty of time off television and Cody Rhodes out hurt, Vince McMahon could really use The Beast Incarnate as some added star power back on WWE programming.

