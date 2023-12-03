WATCH: Drew McIntyre hinted his next target in WWE; you may have missed it 

Drew McIntyre has clear issues with Jey Uso at the moment, but the two men have already faced each other several times, so it's unclear what the future would hold for the two men on RAW.

That being said, WWE recently released a behind-the-scenes video of Drew McIntyre in the cage with Dominik Mysterio at War Games. McIntyre clearly hinted at who his next target on the red brand would be as part of their tense exchange.

McIntyre clearly tells Mysterio, "If he messes up, I will mess you all up."

Of course, The Judgment Day did mess up because their cash-in was disturbed by Randy Orton, who then went on to help Cody Rhodes' team take the victory. That means that McIntyre now also has a bone to pick with The Judgment Day after they promised him he would get some revenge and was unable to do so.

Will Drew McIntyre want revenge on Damian Priest on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre is in a tough position on RAW. He could now potentially be forced to watch Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, knowing there is nothing he can do about it.

McIntyre, in his quest for revenge, could take him to the Money in the Bank contract. He could force Priest to put it on the line since it was his plan that cost them the win at Survivor Series.

If McIntyre wins the contract, then he has all of the power in his feud with Jey Uso and could cash in whenever he wants to and lift the title in a way that he was denied back in 2020.

Do you think The Judgment Day will be the new target for McIntyre on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.