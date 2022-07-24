Watch: Drew McIntyre saves former rival at WWE live event

Drew McIntyre came out to save Ricochet from Gunther at the latest WWE live event in Bridgeport.

At the recent Bridgeport live event, Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet in a singles match. The hard-fought battle ended with Gunther retaining his title belt.

Following the contest, Drew McIntyre came out to make the save, forcing Gunther to retreat to the back. Immediately after, McIntyre and Ricochet embraced each other and shook hands to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre and Ricochet were once arch-rivals on WWE TV

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today. His gesture towards Ricochet was met with a massive positive response from the live crowd. Things were quite different not long ago, though.

Back in 2019, The Scottish Warrior was one of the most hated heels on WWE TV. He was engaged in a feud with Ricochet on WWE RAW, leading to a singles bout between the two stars on the August 26, 2019 episode of the red brand. In a major upset, Ricochet defeated McIntyre and scored one of the biggest wins of his WWE run. McIntyre exacted revenge on Ricochet a couple of months later by picking up a singles win over him on an episode of RAW.

McIntyre was all praise for Ricochet after facing him in the singles competition in late 2021. Check out his comments below:

"Not immediately because I wasn’t sure how the connection was, but the timing of it, you couldn’t mess up a split second. It’s not a case of worrying about what Ricochet does. He’s such a freak athlete that he’s going to do what he has to do. It’s on me to do my part to look the way it’s supposed to look. When I went in and made the connection, I wasn’t convinced the connection was that good," he said. [H/T Fightful]

McIntyre's actions at the Bridgeport live event certainly won't sit well with Gunther. The WWE Universe would want nothing but to witness a big clash between the two powerhouses, somewhere down the line.

