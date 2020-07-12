(Video) Enzo Amore makes indy wrestling appearance

Enzo Amore made his pro wrestling return at an indy show

He has made a few appearances since retiring in 2018

nZo returns to pro wrestling at a recent independent show

nZo, formerly known as Enzo Amore, made his debut on the 127 Pro Wrestling independent show on July 9 in Grimsley, Tennessee. nZo appeared as a babyface, and received a very positive ovation from the crowd.

Here is what 127 Pro Wrestling had to say about nZo's appearance via their Facebook page. He was advertised earlier in the day by the company to promote his appearance.

"During a face-to-face confrontation between the new authority in Kevin Martin & former 127 President JP Jones, there was a "Real1" that had something to say."

On January 23, 2018, WWE released Enzo Amore from his contract. Earlier that week, a woman accused nZo of sexual assault from an alleged October 19, 2017 incident that was reported to the Phoenix Police Department on October 23, 2017. nZo was not charged with the allegations due to a lack of evidence.

Since he was the current Cruiserweight Champion upon his release, the title was stripped from him, and eventually won by Cedric Alexander in the tournament final during the WrestleMania 34 pre-show. nZo also made headlines after invading the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view in the crowd, being ejected from the building as a result.

nZo previously announced retirement from pro wrestling

During an August 2018 interview with TMZ, nZo made it very clear that he has retired from in-ring competition to pursue other endeavors, stating, "Not in a million years... There ain't nobody who's got enough money to put me back in the ring, kid." In July of 2019, nZo posted a tweet doubling down on his in-ring retirement.

However, just a month later on August 16, nZo returned to the ring and defeated Brian Pillman, Jr. at the NEW Prison Break pay-per-view in Poughkeepsie, New York. He also competed against Pillman, Jr. on two more occasions, at The Store Horsemen Podcast's Storecade event on November 23, and QPW's Super Slam 2 event on February 21, 2020.