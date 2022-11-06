WATCH: Epic phone footage of Logan Paul's Frog Splash on Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Despite failing to dethrone Roman Reigns, Logan Paul put in an incredible performance in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel. The social media sensation wowed the world with his athleticism, especially as he hit a Frog Splash on The Tribal Chief through the announce table.

Paul took his smartphone with him to the top rope and recorded himself diving onto Reigns without letting it out of his grip at all. This stunned WWE fans, who were excited to see the actual footage of the frog splash from the superstar's point of view.

Logan posted a reel of the dive on his Instagram handle and tweeted the video as well. He even sent a message to Roman Reigns before making the jump, shown in slow-motion. Here is what he said:

"Saudi, this is what you wanted. You're going viral, Roman!"

Check it out here:

Following this epic move, The Usos came out and attacked Logan Paul's imPaulsive crew, who were seated at ringside. They would eventually get knocked out by The Usos, this was followed by Logan's brother Jake Paul coming out, and further shenanigans ensued.

However, in the end, a Superman punch and a spear were good enough for Roman Reigns to earn the victory at Crown Jewel.

What's next for Logan Paul after coming so close to dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

The only way for Paul now is down. He has already faced the undisputed top star in the industry, so WWE will have to get creative with the mainstream star's next storyline.

Based on his limited schedule in the company, Logan Paul might not wrestle again this year. The 27-year-old could next appear in the Royal Rumble Match before starting his WrestleMania feud.

It can be against any top star on RAW and SmackDown, but what if Logan and Jake Paul could team up to challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championship?

The Maverick has many possibilities ahead of him after his excellent showing against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The YouTube star has shown that he belongs in WWE. Moves like that "viral" Frog Splash are proof.

