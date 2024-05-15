WATCH: Ex-WWE star recreates popular segment from RAW during an independent show

WWE Superstars have often moved to different promotions around the globe following their release from the Stamford-based company. A former star was recently seen recreating a popular segment from Monday Night RAW during an independent show.

The Ruthless Aggression Era was one of WWE's most violent and hardcore eras, as performers used to cross the PG-13 rating with blood and other controversial segments. Gene Snitsky was once involved in a segment on Monday Night RAW where he punted a fake baby on live television.

During The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience tour, Gene Snitsky made a sporadic appearance and shared the ring with Mickie James. He recreated the popular segment from Monday Night RAW and punted another fake baby during the show to close the segment.

Snitsky has worked on the independent circuit and for TNA and MLW since he parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Gene Snitsky made a sporadic appearance on Monday Night RAW under Triple H's WWE regime

Gene Snitsky became a popular figure in the world of professional wrestling during his time with WWE. The star was used in several segments on TV during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The highlight of Gene Snitsky's career came during the abovementioned segment on Monday Night RAW, where he punted a fake baby into the crowd. Before he was released from the company, Snitsky faced several notable names in the promotion, like CM Punk, Kane, Big Show, and more.

Last year, Snitsky made a sporadic appearance on RAW in November. Chelsea Green was venting and bumped into the star. He delivered his infamous line, "That wasn't my fault," before Green walked away.

Expand Tweet

The star has not made any appearance for the company since November 2023. However, he has returned to the independent circuit since then.

What are your thoughts on Gene Snitsky? Sound off using the discuss button.