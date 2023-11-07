Former WWE Superstar returns after 15 years in backstage segment at RAW

A former superstar not seen in 15 years was backstage at WWE RAW tonight. He even appeared in an exclusive clip for social media, interacting with Chelsea Green following the number one contender's women's battle royal. Gene Snitsky attended the show, which emanated from his home state of Pennsylvania.

Green was complaining about being put in the match before coming across Snitsky. The former WWE RAW star simply said that it wasn't his fault, referencing his infamous catchphrase. Chelsea walked away disgusted as he laughed hysterically.

"I'm a champion. No matter what, I'm a champion, and nobody should've put Piper (Niven) and I in that match. Who's to blame for that," questioned Chelsea Green, before bumping into Gene Snitsky.

Check out the backstage clip below:

Expand Tweet

Snitsky birthed "It wasn't my fault" after being blamed for Lita's miscarriage during his feud with Kane in late 2004. WWE was a weird place back then. The big man was released from the promotion in December 2008 and hasn't returned on television since then.

Spending years on the independent circuit, Gene Snitsky most recently wrestled in Major League Wrestling. He had retired in 2020 before returning to the ring for BPW and MLW this year. His backstage appearance at RAW was likely a one-time thing.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here