[Watch]: Fan captures emotional moment between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were involved in a wholesome moment mere seconds after the former's big win at SummerSlam 2022.

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In the end, The Tribal Chief reigned supreme over a bruised Lesnar, thus retaining his title.

After the bout, WWE cameras seemingly missed a heartfelt moment shared between Reigns and his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. Fortunately, a fan captured the moment on their phone, and the video is now making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Reigns can be seen embracing Heyman and then planting a kiss on his head in a heartfelt gesture. Check it out below:

Roman Reigns' legendary run kicked off soon after joining forces with Paul Heyman

Two years ago, Reigns made his big return to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2020. He attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman and established himself as a bad guy.

Soon after, it was revealed that Reigns had formed an alliance with Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief went on to win the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and has now completed 700 days as champion.

Last year, Heyman opened up on his relationship with Reigns and had the following to say:

“For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns. And that’s why someone, that’s why anyone and that’s why everyone should watch Roman Reigns," said Heyman.

He further elaborated on his equation with The Tribal Chief:

"Every micromoment he’s in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment,” added Heyman. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Reigns, Heyman, and The Usos have been unstoppable for a long time now. After what happened at SummerSlam, fans wonder if there's anyone on the WWE roster at the moment who can dethrone The Head of the Table.

