[WATCH] Fans go off at multi-time women's champion ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Perth for the first time, and superstars have arrived in Australia for a packed weekend. Meanwhile, fans didn't hold back when it came to Asuka during the kickoff show.
For weeks, Asuka has been making the calls when it comes to their team, The Kabuki Warriors, and has been passive-aggressive with Kairi Sane on the red brand. When Asuka turned on IYO SKY, Sane decided to remain loyal to The Empress of Tomorrow after drawing battle lines.
Today, WWE hosted a kickoff show for Crown Jewel ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, and several stars made their presence felt, including The Kabuki Warriors and Rhiyo, aka Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, fans didn't hold back when Asuka interrupted Sane.
During their segment, Kairi Sane said she respected Asuka but also has respect for SKY and Ripley. The multi-time women's champion became agitated and compelled Sane to utter a few disparaging remarks about SKY and Ripley. Later, the fans stepped in and started chanting 'Shut The F**k Up,' to which The Empress of Tomorrow further mocked them with a dance.
You can check out the segment in the video below from 42:05 onwards:
Why did Asuka turn on IYO SKY ahead of WWE Crown Jewel?
After Asuka returned to WWE, she immediately took part in the Queen of the Ring tournament and lost to Jade Cargill in the finals. However, she didn't reunite with IYO SKY and instead teamed up with Kairi Sane.
Last month, The Empress of Tomorrow turned on IYO SKY and attacked Rhea Ripley, solidifying her heel turn. Later, she explained on her YouTube channel why she turned her back on The Genius of the Sky.
"Hey, IYO, let me tell you something. I told you a million times, stay away from snakes like Rhea [Ripley], but you're completely dummy. You can't tell who's real and who's fake. Too late now, though. You're an idiot. You're going to be a puppet your whole life. Sad. We were together. I could've saved you, but whatever. Too late now. You dummy, such a dummy. You. Are. Such. An. Idiot!," Asuka claimed.
It'll be interesting to see which team leaves Perth with a win.
