[WATCH] Fans go wild waiting for their "hero" at WWE Backlash France

WWE Backlash France is set to air in less than an hour. The WWE Universe in France has proved to be electric over this weekend and clips from the arena are no different. Fans can be seen chanting for their hero - Baron Corbin.

This year's first PLE in Europe is set to be a massive affair. The night will see four titles be contested. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Damian Priest will be defending their respective titles at a PLE for the first time since winning them at WrestleMania XL. The PLE will also see the Women's Tag Team Champions putting their titles on the line against the newly formed team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

WWE Backlash will go live in less than an hour. However, the crowd in attendance has started enjoying themselves, if videos on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by. A few clips from the arena show the WWE Universe chanting Baron Corbin's name. The former NXT Tag Team Champion isn't scheduled to compete at the PLE but is wildly popular with the fans in France.

You can hear the crowd chanting for Corbin in the post below:

Big E addresses Baron Corbin's popularity at the WWE Backlash Countdown

Backlash is set to be one of the biggest WWE events in France. Big E was present in the WWE studio along with CM Punk to kick off the festivities for the PLE. On the show, the former WWE Champions spoke about their time performing in Paris as superstars.

During the conversation, Big E spoke about the crowd always being on the top of their game. He spoke about the time the company was touring France over a year ago. He mentioned how The Lone Wolf received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe, while possibly taking a shot at him. He later clarified that he was only recalling the incident.