[Watch] Fans interrupt Triple H's announcement to chant the name of top star likely to win the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the media and fans during the Backlash Press Conference this Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Backlash will be emanating from the beautiful island nation of Puerto Rico. This will be the first time WWE is organizing a premium live event in the country since 2005. The event will be hosted by Bad Bunny, who will also compete in a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Before the event, the company organized a press conference where several stars made an appearance. Triple H also addressed the media during the presser. One of the biggest announcements was about the tournament brackets for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

While Hunter was laying out the plans for the tournament, the fans started chanting for Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Puerto Rican crowd was strongly behind him as a favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's interesting to note that Rollins is booked for Backlash and will be in action against The Nigerian Giant Omos. The Visionary was drafted to RAW during the Draft and could be the first man to hold the title, which will also be exclusive to the red brand.

Triple H shared important details about the World Heavyweight Championship

During the presser, Triple H laid out the plan for crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Hunter mentioned that two triple-threat matches will take place on the RAW after Backlash. The two winners will face each other later on in the main event to find the top contender from the red brand. The same process will be repeated on SmackDown, and the two winners will collide at Night of Champions to determine the new champion.

Night of Champions 2023 is set to emanate from Saudi Arabia on May 28 and will feature top stars from both brands.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be the new World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

