[WATCH] Fans are all saying the same thing as new footage of Nia Jax's in-ring training emerges

Nia Jax hasn't appeared in WWE since her one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble. However, she is keeping herself in shape for a potential in-ring return by the looks of it!

The former RAW Women's Champion posted a clip of her putting in the work inside the squared circle.

As seen in the clip below, Jax was seen mixing things up with multiple wrestlers in Florida, and as highlighted by a few fans, her movement looked much smoother.

However, one glance at the comments, and it was evident that almost every fan was convinced she was preparing to become an active competitor again.

The 38-year-old star, who was released from WWE in 2021, has often been criticized for her in-ring work even though she won multiple titles and had some high-profile angles in the company.

The polarizing superstar has also worked on her physique. as she posted photos of her incredible body transformation after losing nearly 48 pounds. Nia Jax looks to be in the best shape of her life and is making the most of it by further improving her wrestling skills.

While hard work is necessary to get better in the pro wrestling business, is Nia Jax actually looking forward to a full-time WWE return?

Nia Jax opens up on whether she plans on having another WWE run

The former tag team champion was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and while she didn't spend a lot of time in the contest, Jax admitted that she "caught the wrestling bug again."

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Nia said she enjoyed performing for the fans again and claimed she wasn't physically 100% at the Rumble.

"So I had just agreed to do the Rumble, but the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn't in the best shape, and I wasn't expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time," said Jax.

Jax understands what it takes to dive back into the world of pro wrestling and was seemingly open to returning again but under one condition.

Would you like to see her have another extended WWE stint? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes