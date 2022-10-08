[Watch] Fans take to the streets and start epic three-word chant after Gunther's win over Sheamus on SmackDown 

The people of Worcester are clearly on Sheamus' side following The Celtic Warrior's controversial loss to Gunther on SmackDown.

Gunther seemingly submitted to Sheamus' Cloverleaf hold as he was seen tapping the mat twice while struggling to break out of the move. Referee Jessika Carr let the match continue and even explained her decision in a post-match statement.

The Ring General eventually managed to retain his title with the help of a distraction from his Imperium stablemates. Meanwhile, Sheamus ended up looking like the victim of a blatant screwjob.

The former WWE Champion, however, has the fans' support as he posted a video immediately after SmackDown. In the clip, several members of the WWE Universe were spotted chanting, "he tapped out" at Gunther.

You can check out the epic footage right here:

Did Gunther really tap out to Sheamus on SmackDown?

There was a lot of excitement heading into the Season Premiere of SmackDown as Gunther and Sheamus were scheduled to main event the episode.

The hard-hitting performers stole the show at Clash at the Castle by putting on one of the year's best bouts. Hence, many expected them to match their previous five-star outing.

Both men once again laid it all on the line with another 'banger' of a match that showcased their intense in-ring style. There came a point in the back-and-forth contest when Sheamus executed the Irish Curse backbreaker and seamlessly transitioned to the Cloverleaf submission.

Gunther found it challenging to escape the move and utilized an intelligent tactic by tapping twice to mislead his opponent. It has been claimed that a fighter is supposed to tap three times for it to be considered a legal submission, and even if that happens, the final call lies with the referee.

Gunther took full advantage of the controversy as he used a Shillelagh moments later to counter Sheamus' Brouge Kick behind the match official's back. The Imperium leader has since claimed innocence because he believes he won fairly.

What are your thoughts on the controversial match finish? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes