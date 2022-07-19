Watch: Female star takes a shot at Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took a shot at Seth Rollins during a recent event.

These days, superstars do more crossovers in different streams as a way to promote an upcoming event or follow their own interests. UpUpDownDown, a YouTube channel run by Xavier Woods, has its own championship for which WWE Superstars have competed.

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins won the tournament to become the UpUpDownDown Champion. G4 and WWE recently announced a new series called 'Arena'. The series is hosted by Xavier Woods and includes several WWE Superstars. While filming one of its most recent episodes, Becky Lynch took a fun jab at her husband, Seth Rollins. Here is what she said:

The first episode of the series aired on June 29th which is available on UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel that features Kofi Kingston and Liv Morgan. This seems to be the next episode involving the real-life couple, Lynch and Rollins which will be aired on 27th July.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will have one-on-one matches at SummerSlam

Rollins and Lynch are the headliners in their division and have been the faces of Monday Night RAW for a while. The two superstars might not be babyfaces, but fans love their work. They both suffered an upset loss at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Rollins lost to his mystery opponent, Cody Rhodes, and Lynch lost her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. However, it seems like the two are turning the tide as they both have singles matches at SummerSlam.

After weeks of demanding a rematch, Bianca will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Big Time Becks. Last year, Belair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship against The Man in less than 30 seconds.

After losing to Roman Reigns, Riddle began feuding with The Visionary. The two superstars will collide in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if the power couple stands at the top of the mountain once again.

Do you think Rollins and Lynch will win their respective matches at SummerSlam? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far