[WATCH] Female WWE referee hits a Stone Cold Stunner on Bloodline member

A female WWE official hit Stone Cold's iconic Stunner on Sami Zayn at tonight's Live Event in Greensboro.

At the recent WWE house show in Greensboro, The Usos and Sami Zayn took on Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Kevin Owens. The Six-Man Tag Team match ended with female WWE official Jessika Carr hitting a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn, seconds after which Owens hit another Stunner on him.

This was enough for the pin and a big victory for the babyfaces. Check out the clip highlighting the epic moment:

⏳alexis⌛️ @SunFaac jessika carr was so real for that omg??



(vc: somedumbpunk on ig) jessika carr was so real for that omg??(vc: somedumbpunk on ig) https://t.co/aqlHEr0KI4

Stone Cold's Stunner is quite possibly the most iconic finisher in WWE history

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin popularized the Stunner way back in the late 90s, at the peak of the Attitude Era. Austin picked up some of the biggest victories of his career using the legendary finisher. His victims included a who's who of pro-wrestling, most notably Vince McMahon, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels.

Austin has previously spoken up about the Stunner's origins. It all began when Michael P.S. Hayes told Austin that he wanted to show him something:

"As we walked he started explaining to me that he had maybe come up with a better finishing move for me than the one I was using at the time. I had been using the Million Dollar Dream, H.O.F’er Ted DiBiase’s old finish that I had been given when I first came into WWF, with Ted as my manager. It had been a great finisher for Ted, and it was working well for me too, but I needed something a little more explosive that fit my personality." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Kevin Owens has been using the iconic move for a long time now. Owens faced Austin at this year's WrestleMania and ended up losing the match after eating a Stunner from The Texas Rattlesnake.

Sami Zayn wouldn't be happy at all over the female WWE official attacking him with a Stunner. Keep checking back as Zayn is bound to react to the embarrassing moment via his Twitter handle.

Share your reaction to Jessika Carr hitting Zayn with a Stone Cold Stunner!

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes