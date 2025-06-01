Watch: Female WWE star tries to hit RKO; fails badly 

Randy Orton's legendary finisher, RKO, is not only one of the most devastating moves in all of WWE but also among the most widely mimicked. In a new clip doing the rounds on social media, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton can be seen attempting an RKO, only to fail spectacularly.

The Viper's finisher is one of the most recognizable moves in the business. The Internet is filled with countless clips of people attempting the maneuver in unusual locations. A video of Tiffany Stratton trying to hit an RKO is now going viral.

The WWE Women's Champion can be seen trying it out on Bayley while playing on a Trampoline during Natalya's birthday bash. However, it didn't go well as Stratton failed to connect the move.

Check out the clip below:

Natalya's birthday party has become the talk of the town, as it brought together several female stars from the global juggernaut for a joyous celebration.

Vince Russo on Randy Orton potentially facing Nick Aldis in WWE

A few days ago on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Randy Orton taking out Nick Aldis with RKOs more than once in recent months. Russo believes that if WWE intended to bring Aldis back into the ring against Orton, they needed to invest time in the feud instead of booking a throwaway match.

"I know Orton was pushing for that match at WrestleMania. I know Orton wanted that match at WrestleMania. Here’s the funny thing: they gave Nick that role backstage because they told him he was too old and needed to transition into a mentor. The dude is 37 [sic] years old, give me a break. Nick Aldis has at least five good years left in him. So, if I am going to do something with Nick Aldis and Orton, it is going to be a program and it is going to be a story, and we are going to build it."

The Viper hasn't been seen on TV since Backlash 2025, where he took out several people, including the SmackDown GM, with a series of brutal RKOs.

