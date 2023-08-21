[WATCH] Finn Balor baits popular star into painful spot at WWE show

Finn Balor competed in a high-profile title match at a recent WWE Live event in Ottawa, Ontario, on August 19. He locked horns with Seth Rollins in a street fight for the World Heavyweight Championship, and their bout included an exciting spot.

While Balor couldn't dethrone Rollins, he landed some hard-hitting moves on the latter and boasted about one of those on his Instagram handle. The Prince pretended to be hurt during the bout, baiting The Visionary into a painful kendo stick sequence.

You can watch the clip below:

The Instagram Reel was accompanied by the song "The Fo Five" by Ramirez. Finn Balor has been pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship for months on RAW. He suffered two significant losses against Rollins at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023. The Prince's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, inadvertently played a major role in his defeats.

Since The Biggest Party of the Summer, Balor and Priest have been at odds as both stars have been targeting Rollins' title. Moreover, JD McDonagh joining forces with The Prince has caused more issues within the faction.

Will Finn Balor leave The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, while Finn Balor was embroiled in a heated feud with Seth Rollins.

The Archer of Infamy has repeatedly teased cashing in his contract on The Visionary. This has led to much confusion between Balor and Priest since the former believes his stablemate has robbed him of his championship opportunities.

The tensions between Balor and Priest could reach boiling point with JD McDonagh's addition to the storyline. The upstart may convince The Prince to leave The Judgment Day and ally with him on RAW. Meanwhile, Priest could emerge as the new leader of the stable.

With Dominik Mysterio being one of the most hated heels on the roster and Rhea Ripley being the most dominant female star on RAW, what do you see in the future of The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

