[WATCH] Former champion destroys backstage area following his loss to Gunther on WWE SmackDown

The last few weeks haven't been kind to WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, and things weren't different on SmackDown tonight.

Gulak recently tried his hand at backstage interviewing as part of the production and even worked as an intern for WWE official Adam Pearce. Unfortunately, all of that ended in humiliation after he was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown by Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Tonight, he returned to in-ring action as he reckoned it was his happiest place. Gulak's opponent was not previously revealed, but it turned out to be Gunther. The latter has been dominant on the blue brand since his debut last month, and this week, he preyed on Drew Gulak.

Despite a decent effort from his opponent, Gunther cruised to yet another victory on SmackDown.

Exclusive footage on WWE's Twitter handle showed how Gulak reacted to his loss. He lost control over his emotions and destroyed the props in the backstage arena. The former Cruiserweight Champion was evidently frustrated and understandably so following his current run on SmackDown.

What's next for Drew Gulak on WWE SmackDown?

Despite an impressive run on 205 Live, Gulak has struggled to find the right momentum on the main roster. The last time he was given a compelling run on the show was when Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) was still a part of the company and insisted upon working with Gulak on SmackDown.

Between the PowerPoint presentations and a brief stint that saw him chase the 24/7 Championship, Gulak lost a lot of credibilities. But the recent occurrences could finally give him a shot at redemption on the blue brand.

