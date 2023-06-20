WWE fans left in splits as Becky Lynch kicks Kevin Owens in the face during MITB training

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently shared a video of her backstage training featuring Kevin Owens that didn't turn out well for the current champion.

The Man booked her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after a dominant win over Chelsea Green. She insisted that it is the one price she is yet to win in WWE and will do her best to get her hands on the coveted briefcase.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter and share a video of her training for the upcoming MITB match. She was practicing her run up the ladder, working on how quickly she could get to the briefcase that would hang in the air.

Kevin Owens spotted The Man and went over to offer words of encouragement. Lynch demanded KO to hold her feet to prevent her from climbing the ladder, and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion obliged, but the latter was not prepared for what was coming.

Check out the clip below:

Dedicated to training, Lynch hit KO in the face with her boots to continue her ascend the ladder. She even asked Owens if it worked while the latter was rolling on the floor, and he agreed.

The hilarious video garnered attention on social media, with fans flooding the replies with praises for Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens. Twitterverse noted how KO is struggling to get a single moment of peace, and that has accounted for unparalleled entertainment.

Below are some of the best reactions to Becky Lynch kicking Kevin Owens in the face while training for her Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes @BeckyLynchWWE



"Did it work?" While he's on the ground in pain 🤣 @FightOwensFight Just give us Becky and KO short videos every week for entertainment purposes!"Did it work?" While he's on the ground in pain @BeckyLynchWWE @FightOwensFight Just give us Becky and KO short videos every week for entertainment purposes! "Did it work?" While he's on the ground in pain 💀🤣

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Trish Stratus and her protege, Zoey Stark, on RAW. This week, she attacked the WWE Hall of Famer in her Money in the Bank qualifier match against Raquel Rodriguez and accidentally cost the latter a spot in the Ladder Match.

Sami Zayn drops truth bomb on Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens' angry rants have become one of the best things on RAW, especially when he points out continuity issues and holds their wrestlers accountable when they dismiss storyline tropes.

KO was about to blow up this week when Sami Zayn stopped him and insisted that the former has anger issues.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



Kevin Owens is too real "I don't have an anger problem. I have an idiot problem."Kevin Owens is too real "I don't have an anger problem. I have an idiot problem."Kevin Owens is too real 😂😂 https://t.co/jJO9r9eeaQ

Owens tried to retaliate, but Zayn argued that he would drop the topic if KO could go one hour without angrily lashing out at anyone. The latter was determined to win the best and held his tongue in backstage interactions with Matt Riddle and a guy who spilled ice-cold water on the champion.

It will be interesting if we eventually see Zayn forces KO to attend an anger management class, especially when everyone knows Owens' love for taking advice from others.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes