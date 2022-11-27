One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY, needed assistance from team member Rhea Ripley to leave the arena after the WarGames match.

SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL teamed up with Ripley and Nikki Cross to take on Team Bianca in the inaugural WarGames match at Survivor Series. She put her body through a lot during the encounter, including a Moonsault off the top of the cage onto the women in the ring.

After the match, SKY had a tough time making her way out of the ring. A recent video on social media showed IYO stumbling on the steel steps while leaving the ring and falling to the outside. Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley stepped in and got her in a Fireman's carry and walked to the back.

Some fans even clicked pictures of The Eradicator carrying her WarGames team member to the back in an incredible feat of strength.

Bianca Belair namedropped Rhea Ripley at the Survivor Series press conference

Although Rhea could not win the WarGames match for her team, she did put on a strong show. She crushed every member of Team Bianca with brute force and established her dominance inside the hellish structure. It took the dangerous Poison Mist from Asuka to neutralize Ripley.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch appeared in the post-show press conference. Both stars were happy with the win. The RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she was looking forward to bigger challenges in the future. She mentioned that she would like to face Ripley in a singles match to see who comes out victorious.

The EST of WWE also expressed her desire to lock horns with Charlotte Flair, the last piece of the puzzle in her quest to defeat all members of The Four Horsewomen.

Would you like to see a feud between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

