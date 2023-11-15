Watch: Former Champion teases new feud on WWE RAW

A former RAW Women's and Tag Team Champion has recently appeared backstage and stalked a couple of WWE Superstars. Nikki Cross remains in a trance, as this week she could be seen watching Intercontinental Champion Gunther confront The Miz on the red brand.

Cross started exhibiting signs of a new gimmick a few weeks back when she teamed up with Natalya to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. She just stood on the apron with an expressionless look on her face before walking out.

The same thing happened on Halloween night when she was under the table during Green's Trick or Street Fight against Natalya. She also recently entered the number 1 contender Battle Royal and was quickly eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax. Through it all, she has maintained her trance-like state.

Cross has now shared screenshots of her appearance on RAW backstage last night during the confrontation between Gunther and The Miz. It appeared that she was stalking both superstars, but maybe her focus was on the Intercontinental Championship.

Not a lot of people noticed Cross was there, so here's the video of the segment:

Current plans for Nikki Cross are still unclear, but her new gimmick aligns with her crazy persona when she was with SAnitY. Cross is the only remaining member of the faction in WWE.

What's happening with Nikki Cross on WWE television?

Nikki Cross' recent gimmick is still confusing the WWE Universe, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating. She may just be waiting for the right time to strike and unleash her character on the RAW women's division.

It's also possible that she may be under someone's control. There are still some "supernatural" characters or personas sinilar to Cross' current gimmick on the roster such as Karrion Kross, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Joe Gacy.

What do you think Triple H's plans are for Nikki Cross? Share your answers in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.