[WATCH] Former champion unmasked during WWE show

WWE Superstar Axiom defeated his current foe SCRYPTS on the latest edition of NXT. After the match, it was revealed that the latter was none other than former 24/7 Champion Reggie.

He debuted the SCRYPTS gimmick in October 2022, threatening to rip NXT apart while spraying his name on the walls of the performance center. On November 22, 2022, he made his in-ring debut on the brand, defeating Guru Raaj.

SCRYPTS eventually targeted Axiom, pledging to unmask him and reveal what he was hiding from the world. No masks were on the line when the two fought on May 2, but SCRYPTS' bravery revealed to everybody who he truly was.

After defeating his opponent, Axiom lifted him off the ground and kindly extended his hand. After SCRYPTS reacted aggressively, the former tossed him to the mat and unmasked him, revealing to the WWE Universe that the man was former 24/7 Champion Reggie.

Check out the video below:

The 30-year-old was a significant figure on Monday Night RAW when the 24/7 Title was in use, as he was the longest-reigning 24/7 champion for a period. SCRYPTS debuted on NXT immediately after Nikki Cross trashed the title.

It remains to be seen if Reggie will look to take his revenge on Axiom on NXT.

