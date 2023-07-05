WATCH: Former tag team champions pour water on Maxxine Dupri after memorable in-ring debut on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Chad Gable and Otis planned wild celebrations for Maxxine Dupri following her massive in-ring debut on this week's RAW.

Maxxine parted ways with Maximum Male Models and joined forces with The Alpha Academy. She began training under Master Gable's tutelage and genuinely prepared well ahead of her first match on the red brand.

The Alpha Academy locked horns with The Viking Raiders on Monday's RAW. The two teams have been involved in an intense feud, with Valhalla and Maxxine equally invested in the rivalry.

Their match saw Maxxine Dupri impress WWE fans with her in-ring performance. She also pinned Valhalla to seal the win for The Alpha Academy and commented on her match in a backstage interview after the show went off the air.

Byron Saxton noted that this was the first win of Maxxine's career, but she had a different outlook. The Alpha Academy member labeled herself undefeated and was basking in her achievement before Gable and Otis poured a bucket full of water over her.

"Excuse me? I am undefeated. And I am so proud of myself. I mean, all of my coaching has paid off," said Maxxine before being interrupted by fellow Alpha Academy members.

Below is the full video of the stable's wild backstage celebrations after Maxxine's impressive in-ring debut on RAW:

What's next for Maxxine and The Alpha Academy on WWE RAW?

It has been a while since The Alpha Academy was in the tag team championship picture. Maxxine's addition to the stable has turned them into one of the top babyface groups. However, things look far from over between them and The Viking Raiders.

The babyface trio might extend their feud with Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla on the red brand. This would allow Gable and Otis to deliver an entertaining program and gain momentum before they eventually challenge for the tag team championship again.

Additionally, WWE fans' reaction to Maxxine's Suplex and her subsequent "Thank You" moment has left a lasting impression. She was among the superstars who received the loudest pop on RAW this week.

