WATCH: Viral video shows WWE fans going wild as 26-year-old female superstar makes in-ring debut on RAW

WWE fans in Baltimore showed immense love for Maxxine Dupri when she made her in-ring debut on RAW earlier this week. A clip from her match showing the crowd's reaction has gone viral on social media.

Maxxine has found new allies in Chad Gable and Otis after joining the Alpha Academy. She is prepared to make her mark on the red brand under the tutelage of Master Gable. The 26-year-old played a key role in The Alpha Academy's feud with The Viking Raiders, which led to her debut match.

She combined forces with Gable and Otis to take on Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla. The match's final moments saw Maxxine Dupri take on Valhalla with impressive skills on display.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Alpha Academy's babyface turn with Maxxine Dupri joining them was a brilliant decision.



They are so popular with the WWE crowds. Alpha Academy's babyface turn with Maxxine Dupri joining them was a brilliant decision.They are so popular with the WWE crowds. https://t.co/g16PdUzt67

A video from the bout showed the moment when Maxxine hit Valhalla with a powerful Suplex before raising her hands in a Gable-esque manner to loudly scream, "Thank You."

At this point, WWE fans in the arena said the popular phrase alongside Maxxine, accounting for a good spectacle. She is seemingly over with the crowd, and the creative team hit the nail on the head by having her pin Valhalla to pick up the win for The Alpha Academy.

Below is the full video of the wild pop on RAW for Maxxine Dupri's debut:

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE

#WWERaw MAXXINE ATE THAT UP AND THE CROWD LOVES IT MAXXINE ATE THAT UP AND THE CROWD LOVES IT #WWERaw https://t.co/yTD3hT7kob

Maxxine Dupri hails returning WWE Superstar as her 'big sister'

During her appearance on After The Bell last month, Maxxine discussed her real-life equation with returning superstar Chelsea Green. They are both on the RAW roster and travel together every week. Maxxine credited Green for being her big sister and said she often seeks feedback from the latter.

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea [Green] every week, and she has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri. [00:01 - 00:22]

Green has found herself a reliable ally in WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. This Monday on RAW, they won a tag team turmoil match to earn a championship match against newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

