Watch: Former Women's Champion swarmed by WWE fans; stuck in tough situation

A new video has been shared online of a former WWE Women's Champion being swarmed by fans looking for autographs at an airport.

Asuka recently made a shocking decision on WWE SmackDown. The Empress of Tomorrow teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL in the main event of last week's edition of the blue brand.

Asuka decided to betray her partners in the match and became the newest member of Damage CTRL. Kairi Sane also returned to the company at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and helped Iyo Sky defeat Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Today, a video of WWE Superstar Asuka being hounded by fans looking for autographs at an airport has gone viral. The video shows Asuka politely signing every autograph as wrestling fans continue to congregate around her.

Former WWE manager reacts to Asuka joining Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell enjoyed the ending of last Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell stated that he loved the finish to last week's episode of SmackDown. Mantell said that he likes a show that turns things around and praised Triple H and the creative team for their efforts.

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there... It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job." [From 34:14 onwards]

Asuka was the WWE Women's Champion heading into SummerSlam in August. She defended the title against Bianca Belair and Chalotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at the premium live event in Detroit. Belair picked up the victory, but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in to become the new champion. It will be interesting to see if any more superstars will decide to join Damage CTRL in the weeks ahead.

