Watch: Former WWE Champion avoids injury following ladder botch at MSG Live Event

WWE canceled this week's episode of RAW to give the production staff an extra day off for the holidays. However, the main event roster was not handed the same deal as the company took over Madison Square Garden last night for a live event.

It was a stacked show that saw Bray Wyatt return to the ring and Gunther defeat four other men in a fantastic ladder match. The bout itself included some crazy bumps and also a botch that could have caused a serious injury to Kofi Kingston.

As seen in the video below, Kingston looked to jump from the corner of the ring to prevent Escobar from climbing the ladder. The ladder he hopped on gave away the moment he stepped on it, forcing him to jump down and climb instead. The former WWE Champion was narrowly able to avoid injury thanks to his fast reflexes.

You can check out the spot below:

Gunther went on to win the match despite Kingston's acrobatic display during the contest.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bray Wyatt returned to the ring at WWE's live event

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE back at Extreme Rules. Since then, he has been part of several promo videos and packages, meaning he hasn't had to wrestle over the past few months.

Last night, the former world champion finally returned to the ring and defeated Mahal in his return match. Wyatt is rumored to face off against LA Knight in WWE's first-ever Pitch Black Match next month at the Royal Rumble.

Despite not being officially announced for the show, the company has already begun advertising the match for the upcoming event. Hence, many fans believe it could be Bray Wyatt's televised return to the ring.

Do you think the Pitch Black match is for Bray Wyatt? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes