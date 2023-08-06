Watch: former WWE champion botches interference in major title match at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam has featured some of the biggest matches of the year till now. In one of the bouts, Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The latter's Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest seemingly botched an interference during the match.

Balor was all set to win the title against Rollins. The former's Judgment Day teammates tried to interfere, but The Visionary stood his ground. However, when Priest walked in with his Money in the Bank briefcase, everyone thought he was going to cash in as soon as the match ended.

Although that did not happen, the MITB winner made a huge botch during his interference as he was trying to talk to his teammate, but Seth Rollins attacked him, leading to the botch.

Priest couldn't hold his MITB briefcase, and it fell inside the ring, which made him come back into the ring to take it.

Balor got a second shot at the World Heavyweight Championship today at SummerSlam. However, he couldn't capitalize on this opportunity and lost due to Damian Priest's interference as he tried to help his teammate, but it backfired.

Something similar happened during their bout at WWE Money in the Bank when Priest tried to cash in his briefcase but ended up distracting his own teammate.

Only time will tell if this will lead to the break up of the Judgment Day.

What do you think about Finn Balor failing to win the title at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

