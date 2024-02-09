[WATCH] Former WWE Champion claims he would have stepped in if Cody Rhodes did not

Behind the supposedly massive heel turn by The Rock during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, the TKO board member may be looking to create the biggest babyface of WWE.

In the past decade, with the benefit of hindsight, one can safely say that Bryan Danielson and Kofi Kingston were two of the biggest babyfaces of the company. The latter's rise to the main event in 2019 is hailed as one of the most miraculous and unexpected turn of events in recent memory.

On X, Kofi Kingston claimed that if Rhodes had not stepped in and taken what was rightfully his, the New Day star would have reclaimed his spot in the main event:

Watch his X post below:

"For the record, if it didn’t work out for Cody, I was fully ready to get up in there…."

Expand Tweet

While all this is presented in good fun, the WWE Universe often cites Kingston as one of the stars who should get another run on top after unceremoniously being plunged to the undercard after dropping the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar.

One of the central figures behind KofiMania was "demoralized" by Brock Lesnar's WWE Title win

Bryan Danielson, formerly Daniel Bryan, had his whole career come full circle with the whole "B-plus" player angle. The roles were reversed in 2019. During the "Yes! Movement" in 2014, Triple H called him that. Fast forward five years, and it was Kofi Kingston in his place, while The American Dragon replaced The King of Kings.

Speaking to The Ringer last year, the current AEW star revealed that KofiMania was one of his favorite career moments, but it was destroyed by The Beast. The latter defeated Kofi Kingston in seven seconds on the season premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX:

"To me, the whole thing was magic,” Danielson explains. “And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did."

It remains to be seen if Kingston ever jumps back to the front of the line as a contender for the top prize of the pro-wrestling juggernaut promotion.

Do you want another Kofi Kingston World Title reign? Let us know in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE