Watch: Former WWE Champion shares a throwback video featuring Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was arguably Roman Reigns' biggest WWE rival over the past few years. Earlier this week, The Eater of Worlds left us unexpectedly at the age of 36. Today, former World Champion Sheamus shared a video of a tag team match when he faced the team of Wyatt and Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt faced each other for most of 2014 to 2015 when The Big Dog started his journey as a singles competitor. By the end of 2015, Reigns became the WWE Champion and went on to become the face of the brand. Meanwhile, The Wyatt Family was terrorizing the red brand.

Today, The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus paid tribute and shared a throwback video from 2016, where he and Alberto Del Rio faced the makeshift team of Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. The match ended in one the coolest ways possible when Wyatt hit sister Abigail to Del Rio, and while pining him, he pointed towards Sheamus as Reigns delivered a Spear to Celtic Warrior.

"Incredible. Incredible. Incredible.. wait for ‘The Point’ 👉🏻 #RIPBrayWyatt #HiddenGem #GoneTooSoon," Sheamus tweeted.

Wrestlers from all across the globe have paid their tributes to the leader of The Wyatt Family over the past few days.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in 2020

In 2020, Bray Wyatt entered the year with one of the best runs with the Universal Championship. The Eater of Worlds defeated several rivals before losing the title to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, WWE had plans to dethrone Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 when he was set to face Roman Reigns. However, those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic, and Braun Strowman won the title.

A few months later, The Eater of Worlds feuded with his former stablemate for the Universal Championship. The Fiend defeated Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 and won the Universal Championship, only to get attacked by a returning Reigns.

The Tribal Chief was born at the Biggest Party of The Summer in 2020. A week after his return, Reigns defeated Wyatt and Strowman to win the title at Payback. The Tribal Chief is currently well over 1100 days as champion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

