[WATCH] Former WWE US Champion's brother gets engaged

A former WWE Superstar's brother recently got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend in a public setting.

It has been more than three years since Matt Cardona was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment. He is one of the hottest acts on the independent scene today, and many fans are calling for him to return and have a lengthy run under the Triple H regime.

Many fans are unaware that Matt Cardona has a younger brother. He recently proposed to his partner, and she accepted the proposal while Cardona recorded the special moment.

Check out Cardona's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Matt Cardona has a six-word reaction to Chelsea Green's record-breaking five-second elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble

Matt Cardona is willing to make a WWE return in 2024

Cardona recently made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The Indy God was asked if fans should expect to see him make a return during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Here's what he said in response:

"No (laughs)! Maybe! I don't know! Who knows? Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly."

Cardona is one of the most popular stars in the wrestling world today. He did incredibly well for himself during his WWE run, and his fans would love to see him have another stint there.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt congratulations to Matt Cardona's brother!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here